Editor:
I admire the city tackling so many difficulties these past three years. Was the parking realignment a mistake? We should all remember why that was such a big problem! Many letters lambasting the city never mention why a solution was needed. I question the intentions of all those letters.
Where was the outcry of the Realtor class while they helped to greatly increased the short-term-rental market? Hard-working, friendly people who used to be part of this wonderful community cannot return. The Realtor class presents a clever argument about not being in the loop with the city. But why didn’t they speak up about the part of the community being forced to leave? I think their cleverness is a form of angertainment. I think they were laughing all the way to the bank without having a care for community. When I read so many letters on this city doing a horrible job, I never get the feeling those authors really care about the longevity of the whole community. Many of those authors rent houses at five figures a month. Just Google them for yourself.
As much as we should include all voices in our politics, we have to realize the intentions of those voices and judge the worthiness of those voices according to their intentions.
Aspen’s legacy as a supreme destination is built upon slow, controlled growth. The pervasive quaintness abundant in all neighborhoods comes from a universal kindness in our culture. Vote in support of that!
Patrick Oliver
Aspen