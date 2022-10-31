Editor:
Midterm elections are tremendously important — they lay the foundation on which our laws and regulations stand. They matter.
This year, employee housing, education, climate change, economic inequity, immigration, abortion, and gun control are at stake. The magnitude of each issue requires elected officials to be intelligent and informed, have integrity and work for the highest good of our community and our country.
In the 21st century we need public servants who understand the universal nature of economy, ecology and society. We experienced a pandemic and face the possibility of nuclear catastrophe. We have an interdependent global economy. We are beyond colonialism. America was grounded and founded on separation of church and state. Christian Nationalism (which is actually not Christian — reference: the Bible and the Constitution), violates that constitutional and biblical principal. We must vote against racism, against policies negating/violating women’s or anyone’s rights, and against any policy that harms the ecology of our planet or its inhabitants (again — reference: the Bible and the Constitution).
In the interconnected/computerized world of 2022, those who serve in government must have local, national and global awareness. Considering the candidates in the upcoming election, I urge you to vote for Michael Bennet and Adam Frisch to represent us nationally, Jared Polis for Colorado and Ryan Gordon on the local level. Please vote for these candidates and other Democratic candidates who will give their best to the Roaring Fork Valley, to Colorado, to America and to each of you in the coming term.
Nancy Gensch
Carbondale