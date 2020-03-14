Editor:
For those Democrats wary of John Hickenlooper’s ties to fracking and the party establishment and uncertain of Andrew Romanoff’s electability as a Bernie Sanders, “socialist” acolyte, there is an interesting alternative, Trisha Zornio. Colorado was the first state to grant suffrage to women.
It seems overdue to finally send a woman from here to the U.S. Senate, and not just any woman. Trisha is a climate scientist, and what America direly needs now is knowledgeable minds, not political ideologues, to address the nation’s coming climate challenges.
Trisha Zornio is a worthy consideration.
Robert Porath
Boulder