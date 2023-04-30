Editor:
This is a not-totally-unbiased letter of support for my wife, Shelley, in her bid for election to the board of the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District. The election is this Tuesday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crown Mountain Park polling place (clubhouse between the BMX track and tennis courts).
I can state with firsthand authority that she has the organizational skills, determination and energy to get stuff done. Within budget. She’ll do a great job keeping Crown Mountain Park a first-rate facility which adds value to so many in our valley.
So please vote for Shelley Lundh Freeman! For more info email her at ShelleyForCrown@slidemaster.com.
Howard Freeman
Basalt