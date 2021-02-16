Editor:
I ask for your vote so I can continue the work in process at the city. I offer some of the accomplishments I am proud of:
The $16M aid and relief program for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving water storage rights out of Maroon and Castle Creeks and working on a location to create a water storage source.
Initiating planning for the Lumberyard housing project.
Approving final design and construction of BGIII.
Passing anti-vaping and flavored tobacco ordinances to protect the health of our youth.
Approving and construction of the three Aspen Housing Partners projects.
Appointing a new city manager that is modernizing the organization of the city administration.
I want to clarify a couple of my actions because I feel there are misperceptions of my position. The AACP promotes the aspiration of a year-round tourist economy with a diverse bed base. Small and affordable lodge rooms were being lost. A previous council created an incentive to build smaller and more affordable lodge rooms. The incentive was to allow for a lower workforce housing mitigation for creating smaller lodge units. The approval of the 1A project links to this AACP aspiration. 1A smaller rooms honored this incentive.
Our council is reevaluating the tradeoff of housing mitigation for small lodge units.
A final clarification is for activities before I was on the council. I helped put the Base2 approval on a ballot for citizens to decide. I did this because of several variances the council allowed in the zone district namely onsite parking, triple the FAR for the zoning, and no setbacks. Perhaps if I had been on the council at the time of approving Base2 the outcome would have been different.
I do support small affordable lodging and hope Base 1 gets built.
Please vote. Please vote for Ward Hauenstein.
Ward Hauenstein
Aspen