Editor:
I most recently encountered John Doyle when he represented “the other side” in the debate over the future of Lift 1A. While we differed over what the future of the historic base area should look like, it was clear to me we both shared a passion for Aspen and its future. John understands the pressures that working locals face today, and has a sophisticated sense of the trends that exacerbate them.
I am glad he is running for city council and hope he wins a seat. His lack of allegiance to the powerful interests that drive Aspen’s economy and politics will make him a better city council member. Aspenites have a chance to elect a longtime resident who will stand up for the locals. Vote John Doyle.
Allyn Harvey
Carbondale