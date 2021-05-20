Editor:
The Holy Cross Energy Board election is now. If you care about climate solutions and viable local economies, please vote for Kristen Bertuglia, Kristin Hartel and Bob Gardner. This is one of our few opportunities to affect climate directly by voting.
I’ve worked with both Gardner and Bertuglia, who are on the board now. Hartel has a long professional history with clean energy. All three have a total personal commitment to practical climate solutions. Thanks to Bertuglia and Gardner, Holy Cross has a strong recent history of practical clean-energy innovation without raising our rates. Let’s redouble that effort.
Your ballot will come in the mail shortly. Please send it back by June 7. Easy to remember: Kristen, Kristin and Bob.
Michael Kinsley
Old Snowmass