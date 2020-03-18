Editor:
Basalt voters, we will soon be getting our ballots in the mail. We have three great choices for mayor. Rob Leavitt is the choice that best fits our town of Basalt. He has lived here for over 32 years, has served on various committees including planning and zoning, town council, mayor’s cabinet and gun range task force. He also knows what it’s like to actually “work” in the Valley and has children in our schools.
Rob understands that the mid-valley is near its carrying capacity, that the 2,000 additional already approved housing units are going to put a lot of pressure on town and school resources to say nothing about traffic on Highway 82. He will consider infill and careful planning but not sprawl. Please make him your first choice on the mayoral ballot.
Gerald R. Terwilliger
Basalt