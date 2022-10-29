Editor:
There are misconceptions about this proposed tax. As some have written incorrectly, it affects mostly 50-year condo rentals that are priced well below $700 a night, not just $20,000/a night rentals.
The city unfairly classified the very expensive home rentals with the 50-year historic condo rental properties. This is the real problem that can only be rectified by voting no on this tax issue.
Let’s all work together to craft fair and sustainable tax legislation to raise the money the city wants and the community needs for employee housing and other infrastructure. Unfairly taxing the longest-term taxpayers is not the right thing to do. It will reduce employment and the business customers we all need.
Chuck Frias
Aspen