Editor:
Take a moment to study the open spaces we abundantly have and will have forever. For many years, the city and county have bought many ideal spots to share and enjoy for all.
We forget or don’t know we live in White River National Forest, which is 2.3 million acres. I’d say per capita we have plenty or room to enjoy the open spaces without redundant purchases of land which we already own.
For many years, the city and county have bought land such as the Lumberyard in 2008 for $18 million-$20 million for affordable housing. In 2019 the city bought an additional 3 acres, mini storage, for a total investment of $34 million-$36 million total. From 2008 until now 12 years later nothing has been done. The city has not finished Burlingame either. Who paid for this? You and I! With a 40-plus-year employee housing shortage six city councils have ignored their responsibility to finish what they have started. To further exacerbate continued purchases to projects of which to date are not finished there never should be any spending until these projects are finished. Taxation without representation comes to mind?
Please vote no and ensure we take care of our own first!
Edward Liebowitz
Carbondale