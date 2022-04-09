Editor:
The Glenwood Springs Mall needs to be revitalized. West Glenwood needs its own grocery store, and all of us need to be kinder to one another. That last one is most important to those of us who want to keep living in a fair and loving community.
The Diemoz family has been part of Glenwood for decades. Even if you don’t want to see 480 Donegan become a residential neighborhood, the Diemoz family does not deserve the threats and harassment they have received for trying to bring real affordable housing with its own water rights and a new emergency plan to West Glenwood.
It is a fact that 480 Donegan would be less dense than other new local residential developments, and it is a fact that it includes a significant number of deed-restricted affordable units for people actually working in Glenwood. Developing this neighborhood will also give us the best chance in years for a new mall and grocery store in West Glenwood.
If you want a say in what happens to 480 Donegan, vote no on B so the property can be annexed into the city. Otherwise, it will be developed as a commercial park that has already been approved in the county. Either way, let’s keep the tone respectful and keep the facts separate from the opinions.
Jennifer Rose
Glenwood Springs