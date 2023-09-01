Editor:
A disturbing fact was brought to my attention recently: Roger Marolt, aka “Mr. Aspen,” has a real estate license. What's even more perplexing though, is that in a historic local real estate boom where vast sums of money are exchanging hands daily, he's never sold a single thing — nary a lawnmower shed or even a doghouse.
That either shows a highly disciplined Zen-like restraint, a crass ineptitude of colossal proportions, or both. Whichever may be the case, won't you please join me by nominating and voting Roger Marolt for Best Male Realtor in the Aspen Times Best of Aspen competition?
Thank you, and go Roger!
Lo Semple
Aspen