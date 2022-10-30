Editor:
If you support elephants in the womb, insurrectionists, QAnon fascists, are afraid of pronouns, liberals, or saying the letters LGBTQ without shuddering, are gaga for guns, living for heaven more than life on Earth, handmaids, and circus clowns posing as politicians focused on legislating public policy under a tent that looks like an American flag but smells like a festering pile of oil sludge and sewage left over from the last century, then the Republican party is definitely for you! If that’s not your shoe, then wear “blue” and vote for Democrats from the bottom of the ballot up! Democracy, freedom to choose, diversity, the environment, future generations, our country, and the world will be glad you did.
Anita Sherman
Glenwood Springs