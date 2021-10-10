Editor:
In 1998, I began my career in our community as a teacher at Carbondale Middle School. I have been the principal at CMS since 2014. We have seen many changes to Carbondale schools throughout the years, but I have never felt this uncertain about our public schools as I have this past year. We are in the middle of a critical staffing crisis. Housing has always been a challenge in our valley, but I found this past hiring season that many of the candidates we interviewed chose to move to other communities with comparable pay, an easier commute and more options for housing.
The inability to recruit and retain staff is impacting our students and families. This October, unfortunately, we had to transfer several of our students to another school community as we couldn’t find the necessary staff to meet the programming needs of the students. This shortage also impacts current staff who are covering additional duties to maintain our programs to the best possible degree. The mill-levy override ballot item in the upcoming election is a great opportunity to address this crisis.
Please return your ballot by Nov. 2 and vote “yes” on 5B, so we can continue to be a well-educated community.
Jennifer Lamont
Woody Creek