Walking our neighborhoods and meeting ever more of our community, I hear that people want something different. There is a yearning for a leader who looks forward, charts a path and builds relations to address the challenges that we face in our town and valley. Basalt will move forward by looking forward, by respecting those who came before us while saying “yes” to new ideas and new approaches.
Looking to the future, let’s build our identity as a town of ideas, knowledge and solutions that enhance our quality of life. One that salutes our renowned institutions like RMI, AGCI and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, and engages them as partners in addressing climate change, energy and watershed protection. A town that supports the architects and designers who are shaping our physical environment. A town known for its arts and culture. A town where commitment to health and wellness is in our DNA, and is supported by local healers and practitioners as well as larger providers that deliver cutting edge health care services.
Delivering on a shared identity requires a vision and plan. Shortly after taking office in 2018, the town council conceived a vision articulated in Basalt’s Strategic Framework, the first in eight years and an essential roadmap. The vision will build vibrancy and community connections. Vibrancy depends on people and grows with supporting the people in existing and new businesses. We can do more to support our businesses that employ us and our children, that make Basalt a destination, and which generate the revenues that fund our town and our services. Over the past year, I encouraged efforts to secure designations, such as a creative arts district and as a small business district. Securing these will put us on state maps, make us eligible for state funding and contribute to the success of our businesses. Attracting and incubating new ideas and businesses that are homegrown makes us more responsive to local needs, reduces our dependence upon tourism and thereby diversifies our economy, making us more resilient.
Attracting and retaining innovative businesses means promoting excellence in our schools. Great communities have great schools that educate leaders and thinkers, and which help recruit families that bring ideas and skills that build our social capital.
I am also committed to strengthening our governance. After 25 years of building systems that ensure accountable and transparent government, I believe that we have an obligation to protect the financial interests and welfare of our residents and taxpayers. Over the past two years as councilor, I have worked to strengthen financial management, accountability and transparency. We found the $2 million TABOR problem. We sold loss-making residential properties that were costing taxpayers $250,000 per year. We wrote off millions of dollars of improvements to the Pan & Fork when we found there was no legally binding contract to enforce reimbursement. We segregated accounts to know where restricted funds come from, and how much beneficiaries are due. We also know how much we spend on our priorities — affordable housing, child care, green initiatives and the arts. Greater transparency exemplifies the good governance that I am committed to.
Basalt faces challenges, and none is unique to our town. Affordable housing, elder care, child care, climate change, access to clean energy, clean water and high-speed internet are on the short list. It’s time to work with neighboring towns and counties as partners. I have worked to forge these partnerships by promoting fora that haveattracted state reps, county commissioners, and council members from Aspen to Parachute.
Building connections will help us confront the challenges we face as one Basalt, a vibrant and progressive community with a purpose.
We will move forward by saying “yes” to fresh ideas, and approaches for Basalt. I believe that I have the experience, ideas and the energy to deliver results, and this is why I’m running to be mayor of Basalt. Thank you for your vote.