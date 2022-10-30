Editor:
The city of Aspen has done exceptional work for many years to create and maintain marvelous parks, open spaces, trails, playgrounds and recreational facilities, which provide priceless benefits to residents, guests and wildlife. Much of this good work has been funded by the city of Aspen’s half-cent Open Space Sales Tax which is up for reauthorization as a permanent tax on Nov. 8. Reauthorizing this as a permanent tax will allow this good work to continue and ensure that these benefits will be available regardless of the priorities of future decision-makers and elected officials.
Vote yes on 2B if you value trails, open space, parks, recreation and wildlife and want future generations to enjoy the same opportunities.
Ben Dodge
Co-chair, Advocacy for Open Space, Parks & Trails