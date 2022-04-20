Editor:
On May 3, Glenwood Springs citizens will vote to approve an amendment to the city charter that requires that certain changes to the airport be approved by the voters. The city council currently controls the airport, and certain members have repeatedly proposed changes to it that could ultimately force airport closure and result in development.
Recently, in a desperate attempt to preempt public control over the airport, the city’s mayor and mayor pro tem scheduled a council vote on the airport which, had it succeeded, could have significantly modified or even eliminated the airport runway. Remaining council members wisely slapped them down, 5-2.
And yet these two claim they have no animus towards the airport.
Enough is enough. Decisions regarding the airport should be left in your hands, not in the hands of council members who often ignore airport board input and often vote for agendas that do not reflect the will of the voters.
Be you for or against the airport, a “yes” vote gives you, the voter, ultimate control of this issue. Please vote YES on ballot question A. It is not a vote for or against the airport. It is a vote to have such a vote in the future. How could you not be for that?
Gary Vick
Glenwood Springs