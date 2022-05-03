Editor:
I don’t like calling people liars. Disagreeing with someone’s opinion does not mean they are lying. I prefer saying their statements are inaccurate, misrepresent the facts or the writer — in this case the mayor of Glenwood Springs, is mistaken. Regardless, in an opinion piece that ran in the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and subsequently in the ADN, the mayor is clearly wrong on two central issues on the Donegan annexation.
In the PI’s sixth pro-annexation column, our mayor makes two major claims in support of annexation and Issue “B.” Neither is correct, but the voters can decide if he is lying.
First, let’s examine the mayor’s editorial claims that the developer “cannot move forward [with the annexation] if the mall does not get redeveloped, regardless of the owner.” That is not true. There is nothing in the annexation agreement requiring redevelopment, much less purchase, of the GWS Mall. Yes, the annexation mentions the mall, but if the developer does not buy the mall — and they don’t own it now and are not under contract to do so — they may still proceed with the annexation and building housing. They do need to provide land for a fire station and they need an easement, so it might make economic sense to acquire adjacent property like the mall, but there is no requirement to do so, and if they don’t the annexation, per the agreement proceeds. The easement already exists. Redevelopment, no matter who owns the mall, is not required, and for the final time, if the mall is not purchased by the developer, nothing prohibits them from going forward with annexation. It might make economic sense to buy the mall if you are going to build a massive development at 480 Donegan, and you might not want to give up an acre for a fire station on valuable land zoned for 300 units of housing, but there is no “contractual requirement” to buy or redevelop the mall or any other property for the annexation to proceed. To claim differently is clearly “inaccurate.”
Second, the mayor again threatens the people of GWS with warehouses if the annexation is not approved. He writes: if “the annexation fails, the land will become a warehouse district under county control.” Scary, but also untrue. Yes, the land owner could build warehouses; they have a 40-year-old approval to do so. I can knock my house down and leave it an empty lot forever, but neither of those plans make economic sense. The more likely scenario is a return to the county for a reasonable development and/or sale to another developer to get approvals to build private homes. But nothing is certain.
So please vote yes on B today to stop annexation.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs