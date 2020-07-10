Editor:
I think the readers deserve some perspective and context on the issue of electronic voting. The ADN did not mention that neither the city, county, or the state of Colorado support electronic voting. We were fortunate to have the Secretary of State (SOS) manager of county regulation and the support of Dwight Shellman and head of IT Trevor Timmons in virtual attendance. Dwight stated the challenges electronic voting presents to the integrity of the voting process. He also stated that the SOS would not certify an election with electronic voting.
Electronic voting may be in the future. The integrity of the voting system overweighs being innovative. The majority of the city council accepted the SOS, the county clerk’s and the city clerk’s wisdom on the subject.
The issue is not a generational thing. It is a voter integrity thing.
Ward Hauenstein
Aspen