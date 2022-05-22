Editor:
“Boebert is a seditionist, and she has committed an unforgivable violation of the public trust. Every day she purports to represent Colorado in the hallowed House chamber, which she so desecrated in her first days as a congresswoman, is an insult to her home state. The speech she delivered on Jan. 6, a day that forever will be remembered as among the darkest in the country’s history, testifies to her role in dimming the lights on American democracy.” wrote Quentin Young, Colorado Newsline, Jan. 21, 2021.
Colorado’s third congressional district (CD-3) has a problem. Our lack of leadership in Congress impacts not only the constituents of CD-3, but also has a significant impact on federal governance. Fortunately there’s a solution. The primary election on June 28 provides an opportunity for change and renewed leadership. As a semi-open primary state we all have an opportunity to vote for change. A coalition of moderate republicans and unaffiliated voters will be the drivers of that change. Leadership matters. On June 28, let’s vote for change.
Jeff and Thalia Oster
Gunnison