Editor:
Richard Winn wrote a fine letter (“The move downvalley,” July 10). I did not intend to belittle him. My only intent was to remind everyone that the supply of money is but one factor. So far inflation has been kept in check by the decline in the velocity.
I would note that footnote 11 on Page 10 of the “Monetary Policy Report” issued July 9 by the Federal Reserve Board noted that the unemployment benefit had “at most a modest effect on employment last year,” the report added that less is known today.
I would also note a Wall Street Journal article which reported Zip Recruiter survey “70% of job seekers who last worked in the leisure and hospitality industry say they are now looking for work in a different industry.” Once again, there is an implication that wages may need to rise.
Whether higher wages get passed on depends on the actions of the Federal Reserve Board. In the Roaring Fork Valley, though, a decision of 70% of former hospitality workers to seek other types of jobs likely creates a problem.
Philip Verleger
Denver