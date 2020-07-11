Editor:
This year of 2020 has been challenging on all aspects: emotionally, financially and physically. We’ve gone from lockdowns to anarchy in a matter of months with no end in sight.
The protest that began with the death of a black man by an officer’s knee on his neck has spiraled beyond the injustice of racism by police. The history of America is now being challenged with the tearing down of statues that have stood for years.
Every historical figure from Columbus to George Washington and many more of our presidents have now been scrutinized as to whether they deserved to be honored. And even a statue of an elk in Portland, Oregon was destroyed. Reason? It is racist. And the groups responsible — Antifa and Black Lives Matter. What is happening today is right out of the “Communist Manifesto.” Sanity has been replaced with insanity. Logic replaced with idiocy. Don’t repair the ills of the police department, eliminate them! Don’t attend social events, but it’s OK to protest in crowds of thousands. Tear down the history of America and declare it racist.
The question is: If America is so terrible, why does everyone want to immigrate here?
Linda Petersen
Paonia