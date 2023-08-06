Editor:
Sometimes I wonder if we are missing the overall message. Can we see and focus on the big picture of our daily lives through all the trees? Can we hear it through the noise? Does it add up and make sense? I feel like a Slinky coming down the stairs, wondering which step I’ll land on … clomp, clomp, clomp, stop. Seize this moment; it’s important to your endgame.
It seems to me like there is an overriding unintended agenda, with a consequence. If Barbie goes through the woke woods, does she come out as being racist and elitist? Does she go from living in a small town, shopping at a big box store, and drinking low-carb beer, while being thoroughly vaccinated against personal choice, to Better Barbie, someone who is more identifiable and less offensive to the public’s labels and boxes that need to be checked? Can she still have the dreamhouse? Or is that bad, too? Does she live in Aspen? Or is that canceled? Is someone going to tell us soon? Or are we not supposed to talk about it?
Does new reshaped Barbie identify as a woman? Does she still like pink? Does she have substance? What if she is a lesbian and doesn’t want to be thrown into the alphabet soup of letters that somehow define our current policies on sexual orientation and identification for everyone? Can new Barbie even have sex? Or kids? Would it be more appropriate for her to change her political party to “unaffiliated,” become isolated, pale, thirsty, untouched and unhappy living in a big crime-infested city? Is that what levels the playing field, sameness? What happened to be the best version of yourself? Use what you’ve got and get out there and give it your best shot?
Did you see my favorite prophetic movie, “WALL-E”? I bet old Barbie did while she was watching “Gilligan’s Island,” “M.A.S.H.” and “Sanford and Son” reruns. At least she stood for something, she saw in color, and could speak freely, whether anyone else subscribed to it or not.
Nowadays, it’s hard to decipher where we are headed, which labels and boxes to use, your favorite color, beer, song, person or place, or who is leading the way for us, and if we might end up losing our way. It’s exhausting if you let it get to you. And then what happens is people get so done with the confusion and the stress, that they go the other way with it and just don’t care.
But if “WALL-E” is any consolation, the human race ends up happily flying around space, sipping on milkshakes, while enjoying virtual, fulfilling relationships and connections on their screens.
Molly Brooks
Aspen