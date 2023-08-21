Editor:
The city election should be moved to November, when 60% of the voters turn out, instead of 30% in April. The only reason you would want to have 30% turnout is when you have a matter on the ballot that would have a better chance of passing. The city’s goal should be to see what most of its citizens want, not a small sample. This creates mistrust in the council.
Stay tuned — up next for the Glenwood Springs City Council is deciding what is more important to the city’s citizens: housing or traffic?
Don “Hooner” Gillespie
Glenwood Springs