Editor:
Do you want a Main Street strip mall or do you want a walkable city?
Lining Main Street with commercial buildings will not reduce traffic on Main.
Lining Main Street with commercial buildings will not reduce traffic on side streets.
Lining Main Street with commercial buildings will not increase walkability.
Want a walkable city? There is a restaurant, a grocery and an ER within walking distance of where you sleep. If a city of 36 million can make that happen, a city of 7,000 should be able to.
Ziska Childs
Carbondale