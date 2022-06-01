Editor:
Last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has stirred a lot of emotion. We here in Colorado are all too familiar with these tragedies. And of course, we all want things to change: to stop the violence and save lives. We hear the message, but nothing will be done. Why? Why are we accepting that this is part of our culture?
The majority of Americans are in favor of gun safety laws. So, let’s do something. Let's make sure that we keep a Democratic U.S. House of Representatives and that we increase the Democratic presence in the U.S. Senate so that laws can be passed and that action can finally be taken.
Reach out to someone who isn’t paying attention to politics or someone who only votes one way because they are following others. Explain to them what is going on. The Republicans are blocking votes for gun safety changes. Not only that, they are blocking or voting down bills for women’s health protection, voters’ rights and domestic terrorism prevention.
And, don’t forget, they don’t want any change or accountability to come from the insurrection of Jan. 6. Yes, they will argue that they are concerned about inflation, and rightfully so, but inflation will pass, Republicans in power will not. Let’s do something!
Nadine Grieshaber
Louisville, Colorado