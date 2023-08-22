Editor:
Happy summer! We’re getting prepared and excited for our post-summer tourism season fall clean-up. We encourage local residents who love our backyard to mark their calendars for our 4th annual Pristine Riders Fall Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event, set for Friday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meet at North Star Nature Preserve’s south gate parking lot. Biking or walking is encouraged. The event is hosted by Pristine Riders, a local nonprofit combining a passion for cycling and cleaning up the environment, and by Sun Dog Athletics’ Adventure Sports School.
The volunteer litter clean-up along our roads and paths is an ideal way to maintain and show appreciation for our pristine mountain environment. We also boost awareness of environmental stewardship, inspiring others to take ownership and care for our natural surroundings. It feels good!
The event receives assistance from CDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program; orange safety vests and trash bags will be provided. Other partners include the Pitkin County Solid Waste Center, the city of Aspen’s Environmental Health Department, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Big Wrap. The first 20 volunteers to register receive a complimentary volunteer lunch, courtesy of Big Wrap. Special prizes will be presented,
Participants must be 18 and older and kids must be accompanied by an adult. Sun protection, pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing for changing weather conditions are suggested as the evet will occur rain or shine.
For registration and details, email sundog@sopris.net. On Facebook, check out the pages for Pristine Riders and Sun Dog Athletics for updates. We really need and appreciate the community’s help. Hope to see you there!
Erik Skarvan
Aspen