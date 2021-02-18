Editor:
I am writing to express my support for Ward Hauenstein for city council. I have known Ward since 1981 when we both worked at Sabbatinis. Ward has always been a good listener and very responsive to all my questions regarding Aspen City Council issues. He reads all of the paperwork prior to the meetings and is always prepared and informed. He is an honest and forthright individual, a wonderful husband and father, as well as a concerned citizen. He has Aspen’s best interests at heart and is committed to the preservation of our environment and carbon reduction. I ask that you please vote for Ward so that he can continue the work he began when last elected.
Catalina Cruz
Aspen