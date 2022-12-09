Editor:
“I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So, I don’t want to be a vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf,” said Herschel Walker, Nov. 16, 2022.
Congratulations to Sen. Raphael Warnock for his victory over Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff election. Sorry, Herschel, it turns out you’re a vampire after all and Sen. Warnock is a werewolf. Bummer, now run for the end zone and keep on going.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs