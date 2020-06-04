Editor:
There is a staggering amount of waste designed into the building of the contemporary Aspen home. When you see the dozens of professionals’ vehicles parked in the vicinity of one of these projects you have to know that each one came from at least 30 miles away and they do a round trip. The air and noise pollution from the excavations, concrete pours, materials deliveries, masonry saws, etc. per house is hard to quantify, but multiply it by the 180 permits that are current and you may feel a punch in the gut. No wonder birds are falling out of trees that are themselves dying.
City council has declared a climate change state of emergency then done very little. The Environmental Health Department who you’d think would be leading the nation with clever solutions is in denial. The building department appears to encourage all kinds of wasteful practices as long as the end result meets national energy code. The mitigation officer, perhaps hobbled by policy, is often asleep at the wheel.
Here are some things that concerned citizens can do: find out who the architects, designers and contractors are — go online and give good reviews to efficient and quiet projects, bad reviews to those endless carbon-heavy ones.
People who are building can insist on fewer roof planes, fewer and simpler surface treatments, less underground area and a limited timeframe for building.
Our government can insist on precast concrete panels for foundations, prefab insulated panels for walls and institute draconian parking and noise policies.
Tim Murray
Aspen