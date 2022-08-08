Editor:
John Stroud’s letter in the Friday, July 22, Post Independent covering the “water grab” was appreciated. There were some things I feel worth pointing out that were not mentioned. The Glenwood Springs city attorney assured city council that it’s past the statute of limitations for a lawsuit against the city of Glenwood Springs for allegedly illegally supplying water to Six Canyons on Mitchell Cooper’s Water District. However, there are in fact two years left in that statute — it was, essentially, an admission that the city of Glenwood Springs got away with it. He also said that Mitchell Cooper Water District was paid after the fact, so there is no longer a recourse. I disagree. The payment was made directly from Six Canyons after the transfer of water appropriation. The city of Glenwood did not pay a dime, but they do make a fair amount of money today on Six Canyons selling water. That should have been Mitchell Cooper’s Water district opportunity.
My point is this: By my estimation, the city makes and also breaks their own rules. They could supply fire suppression water tomorrow at no cost to them or taxpayers for the conversion worker housing projects on Highways 6 and 24 in West Glenwood. Those projects could immediately take off at 100% worker housing. It is the least the City could do after its own “water grab.”
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs