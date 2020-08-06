Editor:
“Water,” a painting show, is open at the Aspen Chapel Gallery every day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in partnership with Roaring Fork Conservancy, one of the largest nonprofit watershed organizations in Colorado. Using water as the theme, the 10 participating artists have created a variety of diverse interpretations of water in oil, acrylic, encaustic, pastel, and mixed media. The art ranges in size from 5 feet square to 3 feet by 4 feet.
Please stop by the Aspen Chapel Gallery and see this lovely show. Everyone must follow COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene. To get a preview go to aspenchapelgallery.org.
Tom Ward and Michael Bonds
Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery