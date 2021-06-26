Editor:
On the last day of the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners’ public hearing regarding Ascendigo, the nonprofit’s engineers tried to challenge some of the points made by opposition experts, one of whom is actually a hydrogeologist, to suggest while using “regional studies” that the water here is perfectly adequate.
But those studies did not include the wells associated with this property and there is direct real evidence from multiple residents with wells very nearby that show the kinds of problems these experts are concerned about.
The challenges also pointed to irrigation being a solution to recharging the aquifer. That claim is also questionable. This year there is no irrigation water available from drought, a trend sadly continuing, and even if there was ditch water, the new efficient sprinkler method for irrigating overly dry fields means that that irrigation water gets sucked up by the vegetation and does not trickle back down to the aquifer.
The opposition experts also believe Ascendigo was underestimating their potential water usage. What if they are correct and Ascendigo ends up using much more water than anticipated? Water on Missouri Heights is already an issue for so many, wells have had to be redrilled, silt has come up, etc., despite what the studies say. No one has the unequivocal answer. This decision could make things much worse. Is that a risk the commissioners want to take?
No chances should be taken that could jeopardize water. Better to be cautious, deny the application and perhaps continue to analyze the water situation in Missouri Heights for the future so the residents of the area can be confident our county government has the proper factual data to make informed and responsible decisions about development.
Cheryl Niro
Missouri Heights