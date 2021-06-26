Editor:
The public hearing hosted by the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners regarding the Ascendigo camp project proposed for Missouri Heights was a detailed (and at times exhausting) consideration of very complex issues. The commissioners should be commended for their patience and comprehensive review of the applicant’s position, as well as the views of many of the more than 620 neighbors who oppose the plan.
While the public portion of this process has concluded for now, and the board must itself deliberate before making its ruling, it is in that spirit that I repeat what the commissioners said at the end of the proceedings … they themselves are free to reopen the public hearing for further clarity of certain issues or to at least pose questions to those who have testified on the following:
—Because the county’s and Ascendigo’s consultants on water called into question certain critical points made by the opposition’s experts, those experts should be given a chance to respond. The water issues are too complex and way too critical to make a mistake here.
—Because the county traffic consultant did not really answer the county’s question about the alternative subdivision traffic study findings. Perhaps the opposition’s land planner should have a chance to properly answer that unanswered question.
Isn’t the best outcome for the county and its residents be one that values the preservation of our most precious resource — water? We have strong evidence to suggest that Ascendigo will use much more water than a 15-home subdivision built slowly — over a decade. If the commissioners approve the Ascendigo project, it would send the irresponsible message that environmental sustainability and preserving water is not an important objective.
If the county planning staff is recommending over 35 conditions that will put restrictions on this camp, won’t that ultimately have detrimental consequences for the camp? What’s the point of having this camp if the noise level is restricted to residential limits and traffic is capped off at 210 vehicle trips per day, tripling the traffic levels there now? And doesn’t the need for these conditions just prove that this use of the land is not compatible and therefore it should be denied? How are these restrictions going to be monitored and enforced? And what happens if Ascendigo violates the conditions? What are the consequences? By then, it’s too late to go backwards.
Don Flaks begged the commissioners to return to Harmony Lane and nearby neighborhoods to experience the quiet of this area this weekend before they make a determination that could forever change the character of Missouri Heights. They should indeed do that before making such a critical decision which, if approved, will hurt hundreds of their constituents. If it’s denied, no one would be hurt. Ascendigo will continue to operate. They would just have to find another location for their facility.
Lori Brandon
Carbondale