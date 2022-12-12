Editor:
Inflation, ugh! So, how to give generously this holiday season? Consider: What we save by driving the speed limit on highways, we can give to the poor.
The best-selling car in America in 2021 (Toyota Camry) gets 35.9 mpg at 65 mph. At 80 mph, it gets 28% less, 28 mpg. Drive 65 and you spend 28% less on fuel. Over a year in that same car, 10 miles a day at 80 mph using gas at $3.60 per gallon costs $467. At 65 mph that same gas would cost $365. Savings: $102. That’s $102 to give to the needy. If you drive 10 times more than that; that’s $1,020 for the needy.
Bonus: driving highway speed limits is giving, by virtue of what we don’t give — CO2. Consider that if CO2 emissions impact extreme weather and extreme weather too often targets zones typically populated by the poorest of the poor (floodplains!), then 28% less CO2 should mean less powerful events less often. That’s 28% less misery and hardship for the most vulnerable on the planet.
Maybe we can’t personally slow down inflation, but everyone of us can slow down. It’s good for us all (including the environment). And, turns out, it’s good for giving.
I hope this helps relieve some of the worry for those of us who wish to give as generously as we always have, inflation or not!
Wayne Sheldrake
Salida