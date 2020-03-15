Editor:
SkiCo had a meeting about gender disparity in the ski industry on March 9. It was more about SkiCo execs giving themselves a pat on the back for their conversation rather than addressing a more serious issue that encompasses all genders — a living wage. As a woman, yes, I want the glass ceiling obliterated, but presently, there are people working in the ski industry who do not make enough to afford housing, pay for health insurance, cover the cost of child care, and then have enough to save for retirement and college education.
You want to talk about gender politics in the workplace? Consider the culture if a parent has to stay home due to snow days. As a concierge, I watched as my coworkers with children pondered the Sophie’s Choice of either leaving the team short-staffed or having to pay for a sitter whose cost is more than our hourly wage. That’s some serious irony: charging $2,000-plus per night for a room at The Nell but the senior concierge is making less than the $25/hour sitter. Most women would jump at an opportunity for a better paid position and a chance for career growth, but right now SkiCo’s focus should be on a livable wage if they are concerned about any long term community sustainability.
Don’t pander. Pay me.
Alina Pitman
Basalt