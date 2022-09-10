Editor:
At this point, living in the valley has almost become a bad practical joke. Locals have been kicked out of Aspen, which is no surprise since the visitors would rather the town be filled with people of their kind — other rich and egocentric people. Prices for anything have skyrocketed, while pay has plateaued. Let’s not even get started on rent. During these troubling times you would maybe expect SkiCo to reach out a hand to the locals and sell a decently affordable winter pass, but helping out locals seems to not be a trend anymore, which is unfortunate, since we used to look out for once another.
Locals, we need to start looking out for ourselves! We need to start unions! Coming together is the only way we will ever be able to fight against what Aspen has become and that is a corporatocracy. I would also love to see us go on strike during the holiday season, so people can see what happens when the locals no longer want to be taken advantage of.
We deserve so much more than working just to pay rent. Locals worked so hard during the pandemic, helped bring in some of the busiest months in Aspen history and we got nothing in return. In Fact, we got punished. You work during a pandemic, and you don’t even get a somewhat affordable ski pass. Instead, they raise the prices (it must have something to do with the supply chain). You realize how crazy that is?!
During the pandemic we had some of the busiest months in all of Aspen history! During a global pandemic, we worked our butts off and made sure SkiCo or any of the other big businesses didn’t suffer. In fact, we did so well, more businesses wanted to come in, which will be interesting to see how they do, since no local can live in town. Aspen had better months during the pandemic than it did before, and it wasn’t marketing that made that happen.
I am writing this because I am hoping some people read it and want to do something about it. I say we come together and fight for what we deserve. We can’t do this alone! If you feel the same way, please email me at perrin.s.williams@gmail.com.
Perrin Williams
Aspen