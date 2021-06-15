Winners and losers always come in twos. We can’t always choose which side we land on but we can define winning however we choose. I’m lowering the bar on winning.
I dreamed I convened a community meeting of diverse constituents with the goal of coming to unanimous consensus on at least one thing. Impossible you say? Hold on. Like I said the bar is low, so let’s try this.
Do you want to draw another breath? Toldja we could agree. Now let’s move on.
Would you prefer that breath to be free of pollution that could kill you? There’s a chance that a few hands in the crowd don’t go up for that one. If so, the meeting is over and the experiment, though successful, is also over, short and sweet.
On the odd chance that everyone at the meeting still agrees we could move onto something like: If we can ensure that the air we breathe is free from pollution that could kill us, should we?
If we do agree on that it is certainly time to switch subjects because we could never agree on how to keep pollution that would kill us out of the air. Especially if it costs money.
Fun, right?
Who thinks our community is better off when it’s not on fire? Who doesn’t want to get shot? Who doesn’t want kids to get shot at school? Who wants to see the stars at night? Who doesn’t want to get robbed at the pharmacy? Who would like to have a roof over their head? Who wants to make a decent living? Who here is an expert at everything?
I sense consensus. We have a lot more in common than meets the eye. It’s agreeing on the solutions that trips us up.
Any time one of these basic agreements is breached a community red flag should go up and we can all see it. Simple and impossible at the same time.
It’s a shame that our little cocoons are sewn up so tight. Uptight is right. “I got mine and ya’ll get y’allses” only works when all the aforementioned basics are covered for y’all.
All government meetings should run on these basics. Start at the bottom and work the way up to the bright surface.
There once was a document posted in the Pitkin County meeting room. It listed the Ecological Bill of Rights that pretty much says it all. The bill should be read before any decision is made.
Rotary International is a service organization under whose umbrella you will find Mexicans, Africans, Japanese and every other ethnicity out there. They post the “Four Way Test,” and many clubs recite it at their meetings.
Oddly enough, all the Rotarians agree to the principles of the test, including Republicans, Democrats, Independents and even some of the more exotic political affiliations. See if you pass.
The Four Way Test
Of the things we think, say or do:
—Is it the truth?
—Is it fair to all concerned?
—Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
—Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Of course, things like the Four Way Test can go flying out the window when there’s cash to be made. But, in a perfect world, we’d all agree.
