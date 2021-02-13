Editor:
I was in third grade during the beginning of the Cultural Revolution. Schools were closed throughout China during that time. When schools reopened, my parents took me to the local elementary school and asked the teachers if I could skip a grade because I learned very quickly. A fourth-grade teacher, Ms. Gu, allowed me to join her class. Years later, I graduated from high school and passed the national college exam. I stopped by Ms. Gu’s home to share some candy I bought and to thank her for allowing me to skip a grade. She said “you remember that?” I told her I could never forget. While chatting, she told me that she was persecuted for 10 years for allowing me to skip a grade during the Cultural Revolution. I was speechless. This happened even though she was a member of the Communist Party. Communists will persecute anyone, even each other. Another teacher of mine, Mr. Qian, was labeled an enemy of Mao and socialism and he was also persecuted. My class was required to write papers denouncing Mr. Qian, but I refused. Three years later, I saw Mr. Qian again and I was shocked at his appearance. He had aged 30 years in that period. I felt at peace though because I did not step on him during his hardship.
Throughout my education, the most valuable lesson I learned was from those two teachers. We cannot ever allow a cultural revolution/socialism to happen again in the world.
Yin Zhang
Houston, Texas