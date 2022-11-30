Editor:
Stop the disastrous Uinta Basin Railway! Join us on Saturday (Dec. 10) at noon at the U.S. Forest Service office in Glenwood Springs (900 Grand Ave.) for a national day of action calling on Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to revoke the railway’s permit.
If approved, it could bring 10, 2-mile long trains of heated “waxy” crude oil from Utah, along the Colorado River, through our one-and-only Glenwood Canyon and on to railways in Denver. Another option under consideration is reviving the Tennessee Pass rail line along the Arkansas River and through Brown’s Canyon National Monument, the most popular stretch of whitewater in the country.
There is no safety record for heated oil trains. The Sightline Institute found 21 oil train derailments in the U.S. and Canada just since 2013. Twelve caused explosions or fires and seven spilled hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil in rivers.
We cannot risk an oil spill in the Colorado River, water that is supplied to 40 million people. We cannot afford an explosion in Glenwood Canyon, setting off another Grizzly Creek fire.
The project would enable a quadrupling of oil production in the Uinta Basin, adding another 53 million tons of CO2 to our overheating climate. That is more than what is belched from our nation’s three dirtiest coal plants each year.
Given the wildfires, floods and heat waves from 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit of warming globally and the desperate need to stay under 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, let’s stop burning hydrocarbons sooner, not later. Visit @350roaringfork.
Will Hodges
Carbondale