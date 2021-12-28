The solution to our affordable housing crisis is to admit that we don't want to prioritize housing our workforce and to stop building new subsidized housing. Then there’s no more crisis. We accept the truth, live with the challenges of not housing as much of our workforce as we might like, and we discontinue new growth that’s a response to a self-made crisis.
The reality is that there’s no community support for prioritizing workers. Over the decades the system has shifted from workforce housing to community housing, and there’s no going back. The goalpost of housing a percentage of our workforce has moved to housing locals regardless of their employment, and so the goalpost is out of sight. The workforce goal was finite. The community housing goal — housing people that want to live affordably in Aspen — is infinite. We simply could never build enough.
If we admit that we don’t want to prioritize workers and if we acknowledge that we cannot build enough community housing to meet unlimited demand, then there’s no impulse by elected officials to do the one thing they’re truly elected on: to build more affordable housing.
Over 50% of our subsidized housing was built between the mid ’90s and mid ’00s. At that time it was a race to keep up with new free-market development that was creating jobs, adding population and displacing local workers. The mantra of “build more” subsidized housing was appropriate and effective.
Today we have subsidized housing bedrooms for over 56% of the local population, which is an incredible accomplishment. It’s the oldest and largest resort-subsidized housing system in the country, according to APCHA, and we have over three times as many units as the next resort.
But today, the strategy of “more” no longer works. We’ve reached buildout. Most of the free-market development is no longer new development but rather redevelopment. As a result, for the past decade our population and employment have hardly grown.
The notion that second homeowners are still displacing local workers is over. The last wave of locals living in free-market housing to sell out for big bucks to second homeowners has passed. There’s no room in our urban growth boundary for “more,” and there’s no job growth to blame the residential free market for creating. If we stick with building “more” we only add to the problem that the system was originally designed to defend against — growth. We’ll end up trading open space or community character for “more.”
If you want to humor yourself, ask any Aspen elected official how many total subsidized housing units we need. They won’t give you a number, they’ll only tell you “more.” When your currency as a local politician is to build more housing, you’d be foolish to ever answer that question honestly.
It’s time we move on from our perpetual call for “more” and live with gratitude for what we have in abundance, regardless of how we choose to utilize it.