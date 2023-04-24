Editor:
Looking at Paul Menter’s commentary last week on Senate Bill 213, all I can really say is this — about time.
We as a “municipality” have forfeited our right to control our own destiny when it comes to growth. The haves around here stop, delay or trim almost everything that is attempted to mitigate the housing crisis: pure NIMBYism for the most part. These folks have done this for years, with every trick in the book including lawsuits or merely the threat of them. We all know the city of Aspen has no stomach for being sued, so this tactic works and will continue to do so until the city buys enough antacids to go to court with those that will sue.
Paul, your assertion that our local government knows more about this issue than those big city dudes would be funny if it wasn’t so misguided and parochial. The woeful lack of what’s needed is exhibit A. And places like the Tree Farm where affordable is seven figures to buy or $2,000 per bedroom are a joke.
I’m not sure anyone here will enjoy the results if this bill passes as is. It probably won’t pass as is, but modifications are in progress. We gave up our right to do this ourselves by constantly being a day late and a dollar short.
Since we don’t have the guts to get this done, the state will now do the job. Will they do better? They can hardly do worse.
Pete Grannis
Basalt