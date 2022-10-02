Editor:
Another ego-fest for the all-talk, no-action elite masquerading as a “climate” conference. The private jets were parked five deep, not to mention the two F-18s escorting Nancy Pelosi’s private jet, courtesy of our tax dollars. Toss in the caravan of gas-guzzling limos/shuttles jamming up every artery in town, and why are you here again?
Perhaps instead of such environmental impact you should have convened via Zoom, like the sentence you and your cronies mandated to our nation’s youth for two merciless years. The hypocrisy is exhausting. Next time, stay home. We will mail you your Kemo Sabe hat.
Kennedy Thorne
Aspen