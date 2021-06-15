Editor:
Reading the Friday, June 11, edition of the Aspen Daily News made me come to the realization that our county government is not playing with a full deck.
They speak of reducing emissions by 607 tons of CO2 using natural gas to fire the boilers in the next 25 years. Then they figured an electric boiler system would reduce emissions by 2,663 tons of CO2. However, the genius that put these numbers together failed to consider the number of tons of CO2 that are emitted to generate the electricity, to put in power poles or bury electric lines, to fight powerline-caused fires, to build and recycle solar panel components, battery components and wind turbine blades, to capture the oil needed to operate the wind turbines (55 gallons per turbine) and a lot of other costs.
Why not just invest in technology to scrub the emissions from the gas-fired boilers, like we did for diesel trucks. Technology to recycle the heat created by the combustion is currently available. Electricity is not the cure-all to the CO2 problem the greenies think is. And Aspen is full of hogwash as they turned down the only clean form of electricity generation: hydroelectric power.
James A. Wingers
Aspen