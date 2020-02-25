Editor:
Last night I watched The Miracle, a movie about the 1980 USA Olympic team that beat all comers to win the gold medal in Lake Placid. This movie had a great feel. The US team, good boys, all amateurs, played together just for the Olympics, against state funded teams, from the old world, that had played together for years. No one believed we would win.
We won. I say we, because back then the United States of America still seemed like it included all of us.
My whole life I thought the US of A was the best country in the world because “we” tried to be good people. We believed that doing the next “right” thing would lead to victory with honor. I believed that our military fought for what was right, not for money.
When I watched the news about other countries where the citizens were abused and subjugated by their own government, I felt proud to be an American because our government was “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Our government had a higher calling. Our country was better than those cesspools of greed and dysfunction.
Can’t say that anymore.
We need a miracle.
Kevin Harris
El Jebel