Editor:
During National Physical Therapy Month, we recognize the important care physical therapists can provide to help patients manage pain and live healthier, more independent lives.
Yet, on Jan. 1, Medicare plans to make significant payment cuts that could result in provider closures and restricted access to care. Physical therapists and more than 30 other specialty providers — including oncologists, cardiologists, and ER doctors — will experience severe cuts, some as high as 11%, despite bipartisan opposition. The cuts threaten to force providers to scale back and reduce patient access.
Specialty professionals are critical for older Americans — especially in the context of this unprecedented public health emergency. Without access to these providers, Medicare patients will be forced to seek specialty care in more expensive settings, including the hospital. As we live through the COVID-19 crisis, we deserve a health system that is stable and reliable. Cutting health care payments during a health care crisis is bad policy. For the sake of patient access, it’s time to block these cuts.
Carla Fanciullo
Gunnison