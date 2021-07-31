Editor:
Our current system will continue to be controversial as long as term limits seem to be out of the people’s grasp.
Unless we the people become more vociferous very little will change and the politicians will continue to cling to their power and their lifetime pension and paycheck. Where’s the equality?
Patriotism can be learned by a national service at age 18 regardless of health or limitations. It doesn’t have to be the armed forces. We have the Peace Corps and many alternatives. Those with budget limitations for college or vocational schools can get a free ride once their service terminates. A fresh perspective at age 18 is necessary in today’s world as it was in the past.
Jim Finn
Snowmass