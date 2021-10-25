Editor:
Strong schools make strong communities and our educators are the keystone. You can be part of making our community stronger by voting yes for 5B.
Currently, teacher wages are not representative of the required workload and do not match most teachers’ education or career experience. I understand this firsthand in my 15th year as a teacher in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Denver Post reported in February 2021 that 40% of Colorado’s teachers are considering quitting based on a Colorado Education Association survey. Respondents cited low pay as tops among reasons that they might leave. The Center Square recently reported that Colorado is 41st in teacher pay and RFSD ranks 23rd within the state. Currently, 75% of Roaring Fork School District teachers work a second job and this not only leads to burnout but also takes away from quality teaching. Our students deserve better.
Although pay is not why myself or my fellow teachers entered the field of education, increased wages would both demonstrate appreciation and ensure that we attract and retain quality educators.
As teachers, we understand the mission of our work, and are honored to have the opportunity to serve students, their families, and our community. We are now counting on you to support your community. Vote yes on 5B!
Guinevere Jones
Redstone