Editor:
I am a Roaring Fork Valley native and a second-grade teacher at Basalt Elementary School. This school year has been extra challenging in our schools, largely due to diminished budgets and funding cuts. Teachers struggle to cover classes when someone is sick because we are short staffed and there are almost no substitutes. On top of that we live in an expensive place; prospective candidates for desperately needed positions don’t find the salary nearly enough to cover their cost of living here. I am urging our community to vote yes on 5B and pull together to support our children. I fear that without local support we will see increased class sizes and cuts to vital programs and services. A well-educated and cared for population benefits us all.
Katie (Bird) Hebson
Carbondale