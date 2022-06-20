If you’ve ever seen the binge-worthy HBO Max series, “Succession,” you know what can happen when siblings angle for their piece of the pie when someone dies, and the wealthier you are, the messier things can get. I can tell you from my experience dealing with luxury real estate that what you see on TV is not far from the truth.
The emotions and dynamics attached to the transfer of family assets are the same regardless of the number of zeros in your net worth. Do you own a home? How have you planned for your family if you are met with a premature death? Are your children still dependent or grown, gone, or married with children?
Just last month, I attended a real estate conference with 160 luxury brokers from all over the world where Michael A. Cole, author of “More than Money: A guide to Sustaining Wealth and Preserving the Family” told real-life stories to rival the “Succession” TV series.
Trying to divide a house often devolves into a household divided. It has happened throughout millennia even with the best intentions. In his book, Cole writes, “Research shows the No. 1 reason family wealth management fails is the family itself; poor communication, lack of trust, divergent visions and a failure to prepare succeeding generations will tear down the resources the family has worked so hard to build.” And, I would add, indeed, the family itself.
Let’s focus on real estate. It is tough for the second or third generation to share ownership and management of a place rooted in long-term family memories. Mike Cole’s suggestion is that you start planning early and include your family all along the way. Communication is key. Consensus can be difficult, but it can be achieved. It requires commitment from all involved, willingness to share real feelings, and skillful navigation of the inevitable chasms of disparate points of view. Don’t kid yourself, there will be very different points of view. After all, you’ve raised your children to be independent thinkers. Mike advises that this is not a one-meeting pow-wow. It is a process. It should start now, include all ages, and be refined over time with specific goals guided by rules of engagement.
The Greatest Generation shielded offspring from money talk. It was simply bad manners. We live in a different time. These days, there are even consultants who are available to facilitate. The road to successful succession may be rocky but couldn’t be worse than the TV drama. And, if the outcome is a cohesive multi-generational family connection, you will have truly succeeded.
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast: “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!"